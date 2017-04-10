Dynamatic Technologies up 6%, enters into agreement with Magal-S3

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Dynamatic Technologies (DTL) added 6 percent intraday Friday as it has entered into agreement with Israel company.

The company has signed a cooperation agreement with an Israeli company, Magal Security Systems (Magal-S3).

With this, Magal-S3 will cooperate with DTL to pursue integrated security projects in India.

"This new cooperation aims to answer the Indian increasing market demand for high-end security products and solutions for critical infrastructure, among other, to provide combined integrated border management solutions (CIBMS) aimed to address the challenges in securing our borders," company said in press release.

Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies said, ?We intend to bring in smart perimeter and security management technologies that include intrusion detection and prevention on a real time basis. These technologies will be offered to Military establishments to prevent infiltration by terrorists."

"Additionally, these systems can be used to secure ports, airfields, industrial buildings, commercial establishments and other critical assets across the country," he added.

At 09:58 hrs Dynamatic Technologies was quoting at Rs 2,971, up Rs 147.10, or 5.21 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil