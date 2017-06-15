Dr Reddy’s US FDA developments get a thumbs up from brokerages

Moneycontrol News

For the past few weeks, pharmaceutical stocks have been witnessing positive movements. The development comes after months of price erosion due to poor domestic outlook and pricing pressure in the US, and the major regulatory concerns raised by US FDA.

Among stocks, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is too witnessing a recovery in its price pattern, looking to regain from its steel fall in mid-May.

Most recently, the stock was in the news for getting an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Miryalaguda facility, which indicated as the closure of audit for the facility. The plant was one of the three units to have received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Analysts have largely seen this development as a positive one for the company as well as the stock. However, they have collectively reg-flagged concerns on its Duvvuda plant and believe a clearance from the regulator will take some more time. Moneycontrol takes a look at what are brokerage houses talking about the stock.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,321

Nomura termed the news as being in line with its expectations. Further, it highlighted that the company had said in earnings concall that it had received CBE 30 approval, which was earlier stuck due to the warning letter.

“The resolution of the outstanding observations at the Miryalguda is unlikely to have any material financial implication as we don’t expect any large outstanding filing from this site,” the brokerage said in its report.

It highlighted concerns on Duvvada and Bachupally plants. Duvvada caters to injectables and nononcology oral solids. The site is under warning letter and was inspected in March 2017 that led to 13 observations. “The site most likely will require a reinspection before the warning letter is lifted,” it said in the report.

The Bachupally plant received 11 observations when it was inspected in April. It would need to successfully address the 483 observations before approvals can commence from the site, the report stated.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Rs 2,909

The brokerage termed the development as incrementally positive for the company as it has started to overcome its FDA problems, which commenced in 2015.

Further, it expects the Srikakulam API plant to fall in compliance in due course. “However, Duvvada resolution could take some more time, given the number and nature of the observations (plus it is a sterile facility, on which FDA is strict),” it said in a report.

Additionally, the firm sees low visibility on launches of major products leading to near term earnings challenges for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,945

Citi said that the development was not totally unexpected given that the US FDA had recently approved a CB30 filing from this plant that was stuck earlier due to compliance status.

This plant was re-inspected by the agency shortly after the Miryalaguda inspection and received only two minor, procedural observations. This is a key API plant for the company and a clean chit would come as a big relief, the report added.

“We believe Dr Reddys has one of the better US pipelines among Indian companies, which should play out well over the years. Things also appear to be on the mend on the regulatory front,” analysts at the firm wrote in its report.

Having said that, the near-term picture remains hazy, given pricing pressure in the US, possible pick-up in competitive intensity in a few of its large baseline products and GST-related uncertainty in India. This, it says, is the reason why it is neutral on the stock.At 13:28 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,697.55, up Rs 32.50, or 1.22 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,717.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,661.00.