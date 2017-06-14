App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 14, 2017 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's up 2% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Miryalaguda unit

Dr Reddy's Labs received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its Miryalaguda plant.

Dr Reddy's up 2% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Miryalaguda unit

Moneycontrol News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares gained as much as 2 percent in morning trade Wednesday after the company received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its Miryalaguda plant.

"We have received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA on Tuesday for its active pharmaceutical plant (API) at Miryalaguda indicating the successful closure of the agency's audit," the pharma company said in its filing.

The plant, which was inspected by USFDA from February 13-21, had received Form 483 with three observations from US Food and Drug Administration.

Miryalaguda plant supplies active ingredients for company’s captive consumption as well as for its customers.

At 09:53 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,651.50, up Rs 23.40, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.