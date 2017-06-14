Dr Reddy's up 2% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Miryalaguda unit

Moneycontrol News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares gained as much as 2 percent in morning trade Wednesday after the company received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its Miryalaguda plant.

"We have received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA on Tuesday for its active pharmaceutical plant (API) at Miryalaguda indicating the successful closure of the agency's audit," the pharma company said in its filing.

The plant, which was inspected by USFDA from February 13-21, had received Form 483 with three observations from US Food and Drug Administration.

Miryalaguda plant supplies active ingredients for company’s captive consumption as well as for its customers.

At 09:53 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,651.50, up Rs 23.40, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar