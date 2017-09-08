App
Sep 08, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's plunges 7% on 6 major observations from German regulator for Duvvada unit

Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded an audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Vishakapatnam, with zero critical and six major observations.

Moneycontrol News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories crashed 7 percent intraday Friday after its Duvvada facility received six major observations from German health regulator.

The pharma company informed exchanges that the Regulatory Authority of Germany (Regierung von Oberbayern), concluded an audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Vishakapatnam, with zero critical and six major observations.

Products manufactured at the facility are not currently exported to the European Union.

"The auditor has cautioned that the facility will receive EU-GMP certification from the regulator up to November 2018 only when the regulator approves the CAPA," Dr Reddy's said.

The company will be submitting a corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) to the authorities.

"The facility's compliance with the CAPA and other applicable regulations will be reviewed again by the regulator by November 2018 for continuation of EU-GMP certification," it said.

At 11:09 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,143.05, down Rs 80.90, or 3.64 percent on the BSE.

