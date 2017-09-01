Dr Reddy's Labs zooms 9% on settlement with US firm for anti-obesity drug Qsymia

Moneycontrol News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rallied more than 9 percent intraday Friday after settlement agreement with US-based Vivus to resolve a long-pending patent litigation related to anti-obesity pill (or weight management capsules) Qsymia.

The settlement agreement permits the company to begin selling a generic version of Qsymia on June 1, 2025, or earlier under certain circumstances. In the event of a launch earlier than June 1, 2025, Vivus will receive a royalty on sales of the generic version of Qsymia.

Qysmia is a combination of phentermine and topiramate extended-release sold in capsule form. The drug is used to manage chronic overweight in adults with obesity symptoms.

The drug has gross sales of around USD 73.6 million in 2016.

Dr Reddy’s Labs paid USD 350 million to Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in August 2016 to buy a portfolio of eight abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) that included Qysmia ANDA as well. Qysima was among the portfolio of overlapping products Teva sold to various companies to get clearance from antitrust regulators to consummate its acquisition Actavis generic business.

The litigation was pending in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey since 2015. Both Teva and Actavis filed ANDAs with a paragraph IV certification challenging validity of patents held by Vivus for Qysima in 2015. Dr Reddy’s substituted Teva as defendant in the lawsuit in September 2016.

“This settlement with Dr Reddy's concludes all patent litigation brought by Vivus against generic pharmaceutical companies that have filed ANDAs seeking approval to market generic versions of Qsymia,” said VIVUS in a statement.

“As required by law, Vivus and Dr Reddy's will submit the settlement agreement to the US Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice for review,” the statement added.

At 11:46 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,185.50, up Rs 165.10, or 8.17 percent on the BSE.