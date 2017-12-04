App
Dec 04, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 2% on EIR from USFDA for Telangana unit

The company has received establishment inspection report (EIR) for Miyapur facility, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up more than 2 percent intraday Monday as it has received EIR for its Miyapur facility.

The company has received establishment inspection report (EIR) for Miyapur facility, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The audit of the said facility has been completed by USFDA in September with zero observations.

At 10:05 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,247.05, up Rs 16.60, or 0.74 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,247 and 52-week low Rs 1,901.65 on 01 December, 2016 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.8 percent below its 52-week high and 18.16 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price fell 30 percent in last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.