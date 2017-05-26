Dr Reddy's Lab up 5% on successful USFDA audit of Andhra Pradesh unit

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 5 percent intraday Friday as USFDA has completed the audit of Andhra Pradesh plant with zero observations.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the audit of company’s formulations Srikakulum plant (SEZ) unit II, Andhra Pradesh with zero observations.

Meanwhile, the clearance for the company's Srikakulam API facility and Duvvada is still awaited.

The company had registered 175 percent jump in its March quarter profit to Rs 337.6 crore compared with Rs 122.6 crore in same quarter last year.

Revenue during the quarter fell 4.8 percent to Rs 3,611.9 crore compared with Rs 3,795 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal, dragged by US sales that contributed more than 50 percent to global generics business.

At 10:06 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,443.15, up Rs 15.85, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,689 and 52-week low Rs 2,400 on 20 July, 2016 and 25 May, 2017, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 83.51 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 29.16.

Posted by Rakesh Patil