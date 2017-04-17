Dr Reddy's Lab gains 3% on ‘no observations’ from USFDA for Srikakulam plant

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 3 percent intraday Monday as it has received no observations from United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Andhra Pradesh plant.

"The audit of our API Srikakulam plant (SEZ), Andhra Pradesh by the USFDA, has been completed today with no observations," company said in its release dated April 14.

The USFDA audit was conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Srikakulam special economic zone plant, from April 10-14.

The US Federal Drug Administration last week completed inspection of the company’s three other facilities at Srikakulam API plant with two observations.

The API SEZ plant is a fully automated new generation plant catering to the US market. This facility has not been issued a warning letter and is up for a routine USFDA audit. The facility is used for filing new products and is also earmarked for transferring manufacturing of certain existing products.

The drugmaker in March received repeat observations from the USFDA on its Duvvada oncology formulation facility in Visakhapatnam.

At 09:39 hrs Dr Roddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,712.05, up Rs 70.65, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil