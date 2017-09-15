DQ Entertainment zooms 20% as Jungle Book maker taps licensing agents in America

Moneycontrol News

DQ Entertainment International share price rallied 20 percent intraday Friday after appointment of new licensing agents for The Jungle Book in America.

"The series will be represented for licensing & merchandising by The Licensing Group (TLG) in North America, CPL for Latin America & Mexico and CIMCA in Central America," the producer and distributor of children’s animated content said.

While Sinecast, Turkey has been appointed as promotional partners for the brand in Turkey, he added.

The first two seasons of The Jungle Book series were telecast on Discovery Kids USA, receiving excellent reviews and high viewership from children and families, it said.

The popular TV show airs in over 160 territories around the world and has more than 300 active licensees. Season 3 is currently in production for broadcast on Discovery Kids in early 2018.

"The appointment of new licensing agents for these highly matured & rewarding territories will further fortify Jungle Book’s already strong connection with kids and families all across the North & South American continents and help drive annual worldwide Jungle Book retail sales," the company said.

CPL is the licensing and promotions agency leader in Latin America while CIMCA is a leading licensing agent in Central America.

"The Jungle Book continues to be a highly successful brand for us and with the imminent launch of season 3 it is both exciting and perfect time to be going global with new agents," Tapaas Chakravarti, CEO & MD DQE Group said.

At 12:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 15.80, up Rs 1.82, or 13.02 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.