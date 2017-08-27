DLF surges 8% ahead of board meet to decide stake sale in rental arm DCCDL

Moneycontrol News

DLF shares rallied 8 percent intraday Wednesday as the board of directors in a meeting on August 25 will consider the status of proposal to sell 40 percent stake in rental arm to investment firm GIC.

In October 2015, the board had approved the proposal for promoter group companies - Rajdhani Investment & Agencies Private Limited, Buland Consultants & Investments Private Limited, Sidhant Housing & Development Company - to sell 15,96,99,999 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL).

This would result in 40 percent equity shareholding in DCCDL upon conversion of CCPS. DCCDL holds the bulk of commercial assets of the DLF group. After conversion of CCPS,

The promoters had in March this year entered into an exclusivity pact with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to negotiate on this transaction.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed exchanges that a meeting of the audit committee will be held on August 25 to "consider and review the status of the proposed sale of CCPS held by CCPS holders to a GIC affiliate including the key terms and conditions and make appropriate recommendations to the board".

"The board will in its meeting scheduled to be held later on August 25, 2017, consider the said recommendations and take appropriate decisions, as required," it added.

According to recent source-based media reports, both the parties could sign definitive agreement by end of this month and the deal is likely to be valued at around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore.

The promoters are likely to use large chunk of this stake sale proceeds for reduction in debt reached nearly Rs 26,000 crore.

Last week, in a conference call with analysts, DLF’s Senior Executive Director (Finance) Saurabh Chawla had said the proposed transactions is at the "fag end of the process" and hoped that the deal would be concluded in the near future.

Chawla said after the agreement between the two parties, GIC would approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for approval, while DLF will have to seek shareholders nod. He expected the CCI approval by early November.

DLF is expected to achieve a rental income of over Rs 3,000 crore in the current fiscal, of which about Rs 2,600 crore pertains to the DCCDL.

At 11:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 185.65, up Rs 10.35, or 5.90 percent on the BSE.