DLF gains on fundraising plans of Rs 3,500 cr; Edelweiss sees 47% upside potential

DLF’s shares gained nearly 3 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered the real estate major’s fundraising plans.

The company’s Board approved issue of debentures and warrants to promoters in lieu of Rs 11,250 crore equity infusion into the company, as part of its objective to reduce net debt significantly.

The board also gave its nod to selling shares through public issue or private placement to institutional investors.

The company is estimated to raise more than Rs 3,500 crore through this process.

In late August, the promoters had sold the entire 40 percent stake in rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore and proposed to invest proceeds into DLF.

This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in DCCDL to Singapores sovereign wealth fund GIC for Rs 8,900 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.

The Board also approved the offer and issue up to 17.30 crore equity shares to eligible investors, in one or more tranches, in India or overseas, by way of public issue or a private placement or a qualified institutional placement.

It approved increase of authorised share capital of the company from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

The board also approved the appointment of Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh as Whole-Time Directors (WTDs) of the company for a period of five years with effect from December 1, 2017.

Broking firm Edelweiss has maintained its buy call on the stock with an increased target price of Rs 273 from Rs 185, implying an upside of 47 percent.

The brokerage house highlighted that the balance sheet recovery could provide a significant operational flexibility. It also expects a gradual uptick in the operations in coming quarters. Among other positives for the stock are steady rental portfolio, balance sheet improvement and benefits from consolidation, among others.

At 11:27 hrs DLF was quoting at Rs 228.45, up Rs 2.05, or 0.91 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 232.70 and an intraday low of Rs 224.00.