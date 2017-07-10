App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 10, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Divis Labs zooms 20% as USFDA to lift import alert on unit-II at Visakhapatnam

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert under clauses 99-32 and 66-40 in March of 2017.

Divis Labs zooms 20% as USFDA to lift import alert on unit-II at Visakhapatnam

Moneycontrol News

Divi's Laboratories share price shot up as much as 20 percent on Monday after the US health regulator said it would lift the import alert imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam.

The pharma company had informed exchanges earlier that the US Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert under clauses 99-32 and 66-40 in March of 2017 and a warning letter in May of 2017 for Vishakhapatnam facility.

It had filed detailed responses and given updates to the Form-483 and the warning letter within the stipulated time.

Divi's, along with its external consultants, specialists and subject matter experts, had taken up appropriate remediation measures to address the concerns raised by USFDA, it said.

The USFDA had exempted 10 products from this import alert, which are Levetiracetam, Gabapentin, Lamotrigine, Capecitabine, Naproxen sodium, Raltegravir potassium, Atovaquone, Chloropurine, BOC core succinate and 2,4-wing active ester.

At 12:01 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 791.50, up Rs 111.35, or 16.37 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Divis Laboratories

