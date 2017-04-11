App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 10, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon up 3%, receives LoA for 2 projects in Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News

Dilip Buildcon shares rose 3 percent intraday Monday as it has received Letter of Award (LoA) for two projects of Rs 580.50 crore.

The company has received Letter of Award (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH), Government of India for two EPC road projects worth Rs 580.50 crore in Maharashtra.

The first project is for rehabilitation and up-gradation of two lane with paved shoulders on EPC mode from Kalamb to Wadki (Kalamb Ralegaon Wadki).

The second project is for rehabilitation and up-gradation of two lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode, from Majalgaon to Kaij.

At 10:48 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 364.85, up Rs 9.20, or 2.59 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Dilip Buildcon #letter of award #Maharashtra #Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

