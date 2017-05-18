Dilip Buildcon, MRPL touch 52-week high on better Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Dilip Buildcon and MRPL touched 52-week high and gains 7 and 5 percent respectively intraday Thursday on the back of strong Q4 numbers.

Dilip Buildcon has reported 222 percent increase in it Q4 net profit at Rs 195.8 crore against Rs 60.7 crore, Y-o-Y.

Total Income of the company rose 29.3 percent at Rs 1,750.2 crore against Rs 1,353.8 crore.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was up 61.2 percent at Rs 354.7 crore and EBITDA margin was at 20.3 percent.

The Company at its meeting held on May 17, has recommended dividend of Re 1 per share (10 percent) on the equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has registered 43 percent increase in its Q4 net profit at Rs 1942 crore versus Rs 1362 crore.

The company's revenue was up 34 percent at Rs 18,100 crore against Rs 13,477 crore.

The Operating profit jumped 80 percent to Rs 3,189 crore and EBITDA margin was up 450 bps at 17.6 percent.

It has recommended a dividend of 60 percent (Rs 6) per equity share.

At 10:49 hrs MRPL was quoting at Rs 139.85, up 3.52 percent and Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 510.20, up 3.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil