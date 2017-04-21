Diamond Power slips 6%, Q4 net loss increases to Rs 317 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure plunged 6.2 percent intraday Friday as its net loss has increased in the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's Q4FY17 (Jan-March) net loss has increased to Rs 317 crore from a loss of Rs 204 crore, reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company has declined by 73 percent at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 734 crore.

At 09:22 hrs Diamond Power Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 36.50, down Rs 1.35, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil