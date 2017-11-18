App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deutsche Bank maintains buy, sees 22% upside on hope of strong profitability

"Multiple positives have emerged for NTPC which are likely to drive strong profitability," the research said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Deutsche Bank has maintained its buy rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 215, implying 21.7 percent upside from Thursday's closing price.

"Multiple positives have emerged for NTPC which are likely to drive strong profitability," the research said.

It further said positives factors are 5-6GW capacity addition per annum, higher plant load factors and relief from GCV losses.

Potential risk of regulated return on equity reduction is much smaller than positives, it feels.

"We see 8 percent positive net profit impact for FY19/20 if gross calorific value on coal relief is accepted," Deutsche said, adding net profit could jump 20 percent from second half of FY18 if GCV order favours NTPC.

The stock price closed at Rs 178, up Rs 1.30, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.