you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dena Bank slips 4% as net loss widens in Q4

The net interest income declined 28 percent at Rs 450.1 crore against Rs 625.1 crore.

Dena Bank slips 4% as net loss widens in Q4

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Dena Bank plunged 4.6 percent intraday Wednesday as the company's net loss widen in the quarter ended March 2017.

In the fourth quarter (Jan-March) the company's net loss has increased to Rs 575.3 crore from a loss of Rs 326.4 crore, reported in same period in the last year.

The company's gross NPA rose by 148 bps at 16.27 percent and net NPA increased by 114 bps at 10.66 percent, Q-o-Q.

The net interest income declined 28 percent at Rs 450.1 crore against Rs 625.1 crore.

Provisions of the company stood at Rs 972 crore against Rs 484.4 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 900.9 crore in a year ago period.

The provision coverage ratio was at 50.56 percent versus 55.40 percent, Q-o-Q.

At its meeting held on May 09, the company has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of Rs 1800 crore in one or more tranche by issue of equity shares to GOI on preferential basis, if any and/or by issue of equity shares to others (through FPO / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), etc.) by diluting GOI holding up to 52 percent at appropriate time.

At 09:59 hrs Dena Bank was quoting at Rs 43.10, down Rs 1.50, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dena Bank

