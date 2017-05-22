Deccan Cements rises 4% on stock split approval

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Deccan Cements rose nearly 4 percent intraday Monday on the back stock split approved by the board of directors of the company.

The company at its meeting held on May 19 has approved the sub-division of its 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company's AGM will be held on August 11, 2017.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 66.53 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 18.15.

The share price has increased by 52 percent in the last 6 months.

At 10:01 hrs Deccan Cements was quoting at Rs 1,204.65, up Rs 20.75, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil