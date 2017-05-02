App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram jumps 10% on stellar Q4 numbers, Board announce dividend

DCM Shriram jumps 10% on stellar Q4 numbers, Board announce dividend

Moneycontrol News

Shares of diversified business group DCM Shriram rose more than 10 percent intraday Tuesday as the company reported a stellar fourth quarter numbers wherein net profit jumped to Rs 156.4 crore versus Rs 54.5 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Total income was up 23.5 percent at Rs 1,709 crore versus Rs 1,383.6 crore Y-o-Y while the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 77.9 percent at Rs 222.5 crore versus Rs 125.1 crore year on year.

EBITDA margin of DCM Shriram was reported at 13 percent versus 9 percent in the same period of the previous year.

Earlier, the Board of Directors of the company in the meeting held on May 1, 2017 recommended final dividend of 40 percent or Re.0.80 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 12:36 hrs DCM Shriram was quoting at Rs 372.85, up Rs 16.95, or 4.76 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 392.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 363.00 and 52-week low Rs 160.55 on 26 April, 2017 and 06 May, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DCM Shriram

