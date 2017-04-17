DCB Bank may test Rs 190-195: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "We are positive on DCB Bank, our target is somewhere close to about Rs 190-195 but that is a long-term target. Over the weekend, numbers by DCB – it was a mix bag but the verbatim via the conference call and the confidence of the management to recoup lost ground and to focus on growth areas that was definitely encouraging and we believe that there is a little bit of more upside."

"So either you take what you are making and park it somewhere else or extend your time horizon, and at close to Rs 190-195 you can revisit the investment and whether you want to stay invested or not," he added.