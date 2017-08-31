App
Aug 31, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank loses over 6% after key stakeholder comes under regulatory lens

AKFED which owns 51 per cent stake in Pakistan’s Habib Bank was fined over ₹4,000 crore by the US banking regulator for money laundering activities.

DCB Bank loses over 6% after key stakeholder comes under regulatory lens

Moneycontrol News

Shares of DCB Bank lost over 6 percent intraday as investors turned cautious of regulatory developments around its key stakeholder.

According to a report in The Hindu BusinessLine, the Aga Khan Foundation for Economic Development (AKFED), which holds 14.22 percent in the bank, has come under the scanner. AKFED, the report added, which owns 51 per cent stake in Pakistan’s largest bank Habib Bank was fined over ₹4,000 crore by the US banking regulator for money laundering activities.

This, regulatory officials in India say, has put the role of Habib Bank’s promoters, AKFED, under a cloud.

