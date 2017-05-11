Dalmia Bharat, Sical Logistics hit 1-year high on robust Q4 numbers

App
Stocks
May 11, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Dalmia Bharat and Sical Logistics has touched new 1-year high on the back of robust numbers declared by the companies in the quarter ended March 2017.

Dalmia Bharat has reported 94.2 percent jump in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 184.1 crore versus Rs 94.8 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income was up 15.4 percent at Rs 2,433.2 crore against Rs 2,109.2 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 7.8 percent at Rs 551.7 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 180 bps at 25.3 percent.

Sical Logistics’ Q4 consolidated net profit was up 75.3 percent at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore.

Total income increased 17 percent at Rs 262.3 crore versus Rs 224.1 crore.

At 10:05 hrs Sical Logistics was quoting at Rs 274.50, up 1.31 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 285.

Dalmia Bharat was quoting at Rs 2,446.10, up 3.29 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,480.75 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dalmia Bharat #Sical Logistics

