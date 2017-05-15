D-Link India declines 20%, reports net loss in Q4

Moneycontrol News

D-Link India share price tumbled as much as 20 percent intraday Monday as it has posted net loss in Q4 as against net profit in Q3 FY2017.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 1.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4) versus net profit of Rs 9.1 crore, reported in the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3).

Total income of the company was down 17.3 percent at Rs 154.8 crore versus Rs 187.1 crore.

The company's EBITDA loss stood at Rs 1.7 crore versus EBITDA profit of Rs 13.2 crore.

The company at its meeting held on May 12, has recommended payment of dividend of 50 paise (25 percent) per equity share, face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

At 10:56 hrs D-Link India was quoting at Rs 119.10, down Rs 24.50, or 17.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil