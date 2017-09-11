Cyient gains 2% on possible 100% acquisition in B&F Design

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Cyient added 2 percent intraday Monday as it is going to acquire 100 percent equity ownership in B&F Design Inc.

The company through its step down subsidiary Cyient Defence Services Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity ownership in B&F Design Inc.

This transaction will further strengthen the automation on its key vertical aerospace and defence in line with strategy for growth.

“This is Cyient’s sixth acquisition in the last three years as part of its design-build-maintain strategy,” said by company.

“The company holds a strong cash position of USD 155 million and will continue to look for acquisitions that will enable the company to realize its strategy and the goal of industry-leading growth,” it added.

Anand Parameswaran, senior vice president and BU head of Aerospace and Defense said, “This acquisition is a step towards enhancing our build and maintain offering.”

“Through, this acquisition, we are better position to provide increased value to our customer by undertaking more comprehensive work,” he added.

At 09:58 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 534.20, up Rs 1.60, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil