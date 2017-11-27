Cupid rises 11% on order wins from UNFPA of Rs 1.36cr

Shares of Cupid rose more than 11 percent in the early trade on Monday on order wins from UNFPA.

The company has received a new order from United National Population Fund (UNFPA) to supply female condoms for the first time to Malawi, Africa worth Rs 1.36 crore.

The company had reported 11 percent increase in its Q2 net profit at Rs 5.95 crore against Rs 5.36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

It has announced the first interim dividend of 20 percent.

At 09:18 hrs Cupid was quoting at Rs 279.90, up Rs 23.65, or 9.23 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 364.40 and 52-week low Rs 251.05 on 03 March, 2017 and 17 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.02 percent below its 52-week high and 5.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil