Cummins up 10% on Morgan Stanley upgrade, parent's positive outlook for India biz

Cummins India share price hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,096.20, up nearly 10 percent intraday Wednesday after Morgan Stanley's double upgrade and parent company's positive outlook for India business.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock to overweight and increased target price by 84 percent to Rs 1,192 (implying 20 percent upside) after raising FY18 and FY19 EPS forecasts by 2 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The research house believes a recovery in domestic infrastructure capex, including mining activity, should uplift growth momentum. It also expects exports to recover given an improved macroclimate, and parents' guidance (key customer) of 2 percent (mid-point of guidance) revenue decline for the power segment in C2017 (against negative 14 percent over C2015-16), is positive.

Goldman Sachs also expects Cummins India to benefit from continued pick-up in infrastructure capex, and potential improvement in domestic spares and service business.

With maintaining buy rating and target price of Rs 1,130, Goldman forecasts Cummins India EPS growth of 28 percent YoY for Q4FY17 and are 6 percent above Bloomberg consensus.

Parent company Cummins Inc, reported strong Q1CY17 results on May 2, with revenue/EPS growth of 7/28 percent. India sales (including JVs) increased by 5 percent YoY to USD 408 million.

For the India business overall (including JVs), Cummins Inc raised its growth guidance from negative 5 percent to flat largely on rupee appreciation.

With estimated 22 percent earnings CAGR over FY17-19 against 5 percent CAGR delivered in the past 6 years, current stock multiples should be sustained and have room to expand, according to Morgan Stanley

In addition, lower share of other income in profit before tax; strong support from its parent company, which provides access to technology; and robust balance sheet (F18 net cash at Rs 600 crore), should also support multiple and the company will perform better relative to peers in the medium term, Morgan Stanley said.

The stock has underperformed the Sensex by around 4 percent over the past year, which the research firm thinks reflects 20 percent consensus earnings downgrades in CY2016. However, it believes this earnings downcycle is now behind.

Morgan Stanley also sees the potential for margin expansion helped by higher revenue growth.

According to Goldman, key risks could be a prolonged slowdown in real estate and higher than anticipated competition in the domestic.

At 14:11 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,051.00, up Rs 51.55, or 5.16 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

