you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 17, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3392-3456 : Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil pared gains but ended with around 2% gains on weekly basis after IEA said the market was nearing balance.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3392-3456.

Crude oil pared gains but ended with around 2% gains on weekly basis after IEA said the market was nearing balance.

Gains were capped by fresh data showing U.S. production continued to climb, potentially undermining the OPEC-led supply reductions.

"It can be argued confidently that the market is already very close to balance," the agency said in its monthly report.

SELL CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3450 SL 3490 TGT 3415-3380.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

