Crudeoil to trade in 3388-3486: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3388-3486.

Crude oil finished higher as prices rebounded on talk of a possible extension to the OPEC- led production cut agreement.

OPEC countries wants to extend the group?s agreement to cut crude production for another six months when OPEC meets in May.

Support seen on geopolitical worries, North Korea?s foreign ministry warned that it was ready for ?war? if the US makes further military moves.

BUY CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3420 SL 3380 TGT 3465-3499.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.