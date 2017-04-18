App
Apr 18, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3369-3447: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude dropped despite bullish Chinese economic data, as investors weighed the impact of a ramp-up in U.S. oil production.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3369-3447.

Barker Hughes reported its weekly U.S. rig count rose by 11 to 683, it was the thirteenth straight weekly increase

Traders look ahead to OPEC’s next meeting, scheduled for May 25; it is widely expected that OPEC will announce the cut global oil supply.

SELL CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3420 SL 3460 TGT 3380-3340.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

