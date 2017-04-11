Crudeoil to trade in 3341-3471: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3341-3471.

Crudeoil prices climbed hi her reaching it best closing level in over a month amid concerns about geopolitical tensions.

Support also seen after the update that Libya's Sharara oilfield was shut after a group blocked a pipeline linking it to an oil terminal.

Headlines of Chinese troop deployments to the North Korean border that spooked markets and once again spurred a geopolitical fear bid in bullion. BUY CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3400 SL 3360 TGT 3445-3480.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.