Crudeoil to trade in 3341-3471: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Crudeoil prices climbed hi her reaching it best closing level in over a month amid concerns about geopolitical tensions.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil
Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3341-3471.
Crudeoil prices climbed hi her reaching it best closing level in over a month amid concerns about geopolitical tensions.
Support also seen after the update that Libya's Sharara oilfield was shut after a group blocked a pipeline linking it to an oil terminal.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.