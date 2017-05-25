Crudeoil to trade in 3286-3392: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3286-3392.

Crude oil prices retreated slightly after inventory data while traders awaited the outcome of discussions in Vienna.

Crude inventories fell 4.4mbls in the week ended May 19, while Gasoline inventories fell only 787,000 barrels.

OPEC scheduled to decide whether to extend an agreement to cut world supply. Last meet OPEC had cut supplies by 1.8mbpd, not can extend same.BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3320 SL 3270 TGT 3365-3400.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.