Crudeoil to trade in 3280-3438: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3280-3438.

Crude oil prices climbed after the U.S. launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, sparking concerns of an escalation in the Syrian civil war.

Crude prices had also strengthened this week amid increasing optimism that OPEC?s supply curbs are beginning to rebalance the market.

Shipped oil flows also remain higher than at any time during the second half of 2016, before the OPEC-led cuts were implemented.

BUY CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3335 SL 3300 TGT 3375-3420.MCX.

