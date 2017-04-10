Crudeoil to trade in 3280-3400: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3280-3400.

Crude oil prices pared gains after a surprise rise in inventories and uncertain prospects for President Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans.

EIA said in its weekly report that crude oil inventories rose by 1.566mbls in the week ended March 31.

Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to remain between US$50-55 per barrel between 2018- 2020.

SELL CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3325 SL 3375 TGT 3395-3240.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.