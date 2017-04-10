App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 06, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3280-3400: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices pared gains after a surprise rise in inventories and uncertain prospects for President Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans.

Crudeoil to trade in 3280-3400: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3280-3400.

Crude oil prices pared gains after a surprise rise in inventories and uncertain prospects for President Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans.

EIA said in its weekly report that crude oil inventories rose by 1.566mbls in the week ended March 31.

Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to remain between US$50-55 per barrel between 2018- 2020.

SELL CRUDEOIL APR 2017 @ 3325 SL 3375 TGT 3395-3240.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.