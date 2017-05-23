App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3270-3350: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained more than 1% as support seen on the combination of optimism surrounding this week’s OPEC meeting and a generally stronger Euro tone.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3270-3350.

Prices getting support from expectations that OPEC would extend its production cuts for a further nine months at its meeting on May 25th.

NYMEX open interest was at another one-year high which indicates that overall market volatility is likely to remain at elevated levels.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3290 SL 3250 TGT 3325-3360.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

