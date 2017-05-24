App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3262-3386: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices gained expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts and another drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Crudeoil to trade in 3262-3386: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3262-3386.

Crude oil prices gained expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts and another drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Saudi Arabia, favors extending the output curbs by nine months rather than the initially planned six months, as it seeks to speed up market rebalancing.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell a less-than -expected 1.5 million barrels to 512.9 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3300 SL 3260 TGT 3356-3390.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.