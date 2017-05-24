Crudeoil to trade in 3262-3386: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3262-3386.

Crude oil prices gained expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts and another drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Saudi Arabia, favors extending the output curbs by nine months rather than the initially planned six months, as it seeks to speed up market rebalancing.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell a less-than -expected 1.5 million barrels to 512.9 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3300 SL 3260 TGT 3356-3390.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.