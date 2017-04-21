Crudeoil to trade in 3257-3353: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3257-3353.

Crude dropped but held the psychologically important $50 mark while concerns over rising US oil production seen.

OPEC members Saudi and Kuwait signaled that the OPEC, including Russia, would likely extend their oil output cut beyond June.

US crude oil production rose to 9.25mbpd, up almost 10% since mid-2016. US inventories of 532mbls remained near all-time records reached in March.

SELL CRUDE OIL @ 3315 SL ABV 3355 TGT 3280-3251. MCX (STBT)

