Apr 20, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3241-3487: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil dropped following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.

Crudeoil to trade in 3241-3487: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3241-3487.

Crude oil dropped following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.

EIA reported that crude supplies fell by a more-than-expected 1 million barrels for the week ended April 14

Gasoline supplies rose for the first time since February, while crude oil inventories fell by 1mbls.

SELL CRUDE MAY BELOW 3362 SLABV 3400 TGT 3334-3298. MCX (STBT)

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

