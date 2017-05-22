Crudeoil to trade in 3228-3316: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3228-3316.

Crude oil prices gained on growing optimism that big producing countries will extend output cuts to curb a persistent glut in crude.

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia rose by 275,000 barrels a day in March from February and stockpiles rose, official data showed.

Still, there are signs that Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, is keeping markets well supplied.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3260 SL 3220 TGT 3300-3340.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.