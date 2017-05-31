Crudeoil to trade in 3138-3278: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3138-3278.

Crude oil dropped as persistent concerns of oversupply outweighed signs of a strong start to the American summer driving season.

The non-OPEC producers that have signed up to the production cut deal reached a compliance rate of 66 percent in April, up from 51 percent in March.

OPEC to extend a pledge to cut production by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018 will significantly tighten the market.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3220 SL 3260 TGT 3180-3156.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.