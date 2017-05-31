Crudeoil to trade in 3138-3278: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil dropped as persistent concerns of oversupply outweighed signs of a strong start to the American summer driving season.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil
Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3138-3278.
The non-OPEC producers that have signed up to the production cut deal reached a compliance rate of 66 percent in April, up from 51 percent in March.
OPEC to extend a pledge to cut production by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018 will significantly tighten the market.SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3220 SL 3260 TGT 3180-3156.MCX.
