Crudeoil to trade in 3137-3217: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3137-3217.

Crude oil dropped as doubt swirling over OPEC's ability to force global crude inventories to drop, sentiment has turned more bearish.

Crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose 900,000 barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed.

Russia said its oil output could climb to the highest rate in 30 years if OPEC and non-OPEC producers do not extend their supply reduction deal beyond June 30.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3190 SL 3140 TGT 3218-3256.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.