Crudeoil to trade in 3133-3275: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3133-3275.

Crude oil dropped on lack of confirmation that OPEC will extend output cuts, while Russia indicated it can lift output.

Russian output could climb to its highest rate in 30 years if producers do not extend a 6- month supply reduction deal beyond June 30.

Sentiments remain weak on signs that rising US shale production offset efforts by OPEC to cut output by almost 1.8mbpd in the first half of the year.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3180 SL 3220 TGT 3152-3115.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.