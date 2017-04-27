App
Apr 27, 2017 12:49 PM IST
Apr 27, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3116-3268: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gains as concerns over rising levels of U.S. crude oil inventories abated, after the EIA reported U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3116-3268.

Crude oil gains as concerns over rising levels of U.S. crude oil inventories abated, after the EIA reported U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report that crude oil inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended April 21.

A report by API showed that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 897,000 barrels in the week to April 21 to 532.5 million barrels.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3180 SL 3140 TGT 3220-3260.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

