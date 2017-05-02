Crudeoil to trade in 3108-3190: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3108-3190.

Crude oil dropped as a recovery in Libyan output and rising U.S. supplies raised worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten a bloated market.

Iran's oil minister said that OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3160 SL 3200 TGT 3135-3095.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.