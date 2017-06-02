Crudeoil to trade in 3088-3210: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3088-3210.

Crude oil gains after data showed that supplies of U.S. crude fell more than expected and were down for the eighth consecutive week.

EIA showed crude inventories dropped 6.4mbls, exceeding the 4.4mbl drop forecast while US production increased continue to boost output.

Traders remain unconvinced that OPEC's supply quota plan will eat away at a stubborn global supply glut.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3130 SL 3185 TGT 3085-3040.MCX.

