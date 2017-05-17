App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3085-3183: Achiievers Equities

Crude oil dropped as investors awaited a fresh weekly batch of U.S inventory data amid growing support from energy ministers for prolonged supply cuts to March 2018.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3085-3183.

Crude oil dropped as investors awaited a fresh weekly batch of U.S inventory data amid growing support from energy ministers for prolonged supply cuts to March 2018.

Energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would support an extension of the supply-cut agreement into March 2018.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 882,000 barrels to 523. 4 million, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.4 million barrels, API data showed.

SELL CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3140 SL 3180 TGT 3110-3080.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

