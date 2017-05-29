Crudeoil to trade in 3083-3285: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil settled higher on short covering after dropped in previous session after investor disappointment that OPEC curbs did not go far enough.
Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3083-3285.
The OPEC-led decision to extend a production cut to March 2018 disappointed financial investors, prompting an exit from oil futures markets.
OPEC and some non-OPEC producers extended a pledge to cut 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of the first quarter of 2018.BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3210 SL 3180 TGT 3256-3300.MCX.
