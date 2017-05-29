Crudeoil to trade in 3083-3285: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3083-3285.

Crude oil settled higher on short covering after dropped in previous session after investor disappointment that OPEC curbs did not go far enough.

The OPEC-led decision to extend a production cut to March 2018 disappointed financial investors, prompting an exit from oil futures markets.

OPEC and some non-OPEC producers extended a pledge to cut 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

BUY CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3210 SL 3180 TGT 3256-3300.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.