May 19, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3076-3288: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities,Crude settled higher as investors remained optimistic that OPEC would reach an agreement to extend the current supply-cut.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3076-3288.

Crude settled higher as investors remained optimistic that OPEC would reach an agreement to extend the current supply-cut.

Prices have been trapped in a tight range in recent weeks as rising US production has erased the effects of output cuts.

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed earlier this week that production cuts needed to be extended for a period of nine months until March 2018.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3170 SL 3130 TGT 3220-3280.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

