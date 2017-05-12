Crudeoil to trade in 3044-3134: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3044-3134.

Crude oil gained as a fall in U.S. fuel inventories and a bigger than expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia tightened the market.

Saudi Arabia has notified several Asian refiners of its first cuts in crude allocations for regional buyers since OPEC's output reduction took effect in January.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih says almost all oil demand growth in next 25 years to come from Asia.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3050 SL 3020 TGT 3090-3124.MCX.

