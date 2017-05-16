App
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil to trade in 3042-3236: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil surges to nearly $49 as Saudi and Russia announced they have agreed to leave production cuts in place through March 2018.

Crudeoil to trade in 3042-3236: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil


Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3042-3236.

Crude oil surges to nearly $49 as Saudi and Russia announced they have agreed to leave production cuts in place through March 2018.

OPEC is expected to decide at talks on May 25 whether to extend the current deal to cut production.

Goldman said that beyond the on rise in US production, there was also an increase in output from within OPEC by members.

BUY CRUDEOIL MAY 2017 @ 3130 SL 3090 TGT 3170-3220.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

