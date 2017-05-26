Crudeoil to trade in 3037-3435: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil dropped as the extension of output curbs by OPEC and other producing countries disappointed investors who had hoped for larger cuts.
Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3037-3435.
OPEC and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018.
OPEC and non-members led by Russia decided to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 as they battle a global glut of crude.SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3170 SL 3220 TGT 3135-3090.MCX.
