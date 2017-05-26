Crudeoil to trade in 3037-3435: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3037-3435.

Crude oil dropped as the extension of output curbs by OPEC and other producing countries disappointed investors who had hoped for larger cuts.

OPEC and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

OPEC and non-members led by Russia decided to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 as they battle a global glut of crude.

SELL CRUDEOIL JUN 2017 @ 3170 SL 3220 TGT 3135-3090.MCX.

